Young and old enjoy good days in latest round of races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's oldest member, octogenarian Dave Campbell. Archant

Sailors from opposite ends of the age spectrum at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club enjoyed good days in the latest round of racing.

Octogenarian Dave Campbell sailed to victory after a ding-dong Fast Fleet battle with David Lambert in their Supernova dinghies.

Meanwhile teenager Alex Shelly with a third place in the Slow Fleet competition for the shorter boats behind the more experience helms Annette Walter and Charles Adams.

The patchy wind conditions made the sailing challenging and many lost out when trapped in areas with no wind or holes.

And it wasn't just the younger helms who found themselves sailing backwards when a light wind returned but from a different direction.

Walter and David Lambert tied the combined fleet competition that was settled over two races, their success owing much to avoiding most holes and having the skills to get moving again when caught in one.

Dave Campbell was third, Paul McAlister fourth and Roger Morse fifth.