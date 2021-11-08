Fightback not enough as Potters Bar Town's unbeaten run comes to an end at Worthing

A first defeat in seven league games was almost avoided after a battling second-half fightback by Potters Bar Town at Worthing.

The Scholars had won the last four in all competitions but succumbed to a 2-1 loss at the Isthmian League Premier Division pace-setters.

It was a loss that looked on the cards when Ollie Pearce made it two as the game headed into first-half stoppage time, doubling the advantage created by Jesse Starkey on the break.





Hafed Al-Droubi in the Bar goal had kept his side in it with a number of fine saves but it was his opposite number, Harrison Male, who made the most crucial of saves in the opening minutes of the second period, diving to his right to push Nathan Jordan-Livings' spot-kick away.

He was beaten just a few minutes later, Samson Esan teeing up Kazaiah Sterling for a fine finish on 52 minutes.

The former Tottenham man almost equalised moments later while Alfie Young's effort from inside the six-yard box had to be defected over the top

The final Bar chance fell to Ben Ward-Cochrane but the top scorer was just off target with his header.