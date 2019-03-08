From exams to a world championship for Potters Bar's Toby Marlow

Potters Bar's Toby Marlow in action at the Kayak Freestyle World Championship. Archant

It's been a hectic few weeks for Toby Marlow as the Potters Bar youngster raced straight from completing his GCSEs into the Kayak Freestyle World Championships.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Potters Bar's Toby Marlow in action at the Kayak Freestyle World Championship. Potters Bar's Toby Marlow in action at the Kayak Freestyle World Championship.

The 16-year-old was part of the GB junior men's team who travelled to the tournament in Sort, Spain, just two weeks after the pen went down in his final exam.

And after training in the Spanish heat for a fortnight, and with mum Nicky, dad Stephen and sister Isabelle looking on he was the highest scoring British junior as he finished 11th.

He only took up the sport, where competitors aim to score points by performing gymnastic and aerial tricks and flips with their kayak, three years ago.

Marlow, who attends St Albans School, usually trains for Freestyle at Lee Valley White Water Centre and said: "Freestyle is my favourite sport because of the community.

"It is so supportive with a global reach."