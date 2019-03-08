World championship gold in front of supporters delights Hatfield's Fiddes

Hatfield Swimming Club's Louise Fiddes with her gold medal from the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships at London Aquatic Centre. Picture: GEORGIE KERR © Georgie Kerr www.georgiekerrphotogrpahy.com

A first world para-swimming championship for Louise Fiddes was one thing - doing it in front of family and friends and in London made it sweeter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great Britain's Louise Fiddes competes in the Women's 100m Breastroke SB14 Heats during day three of the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships at The London Aquatic Centre, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA Great Britain's Louise Fiddes competes in the Women's 100m Breastroke SB14 Heats during day three of the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships at The London Aquatic Centre, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

The Hatfield Swimming Club star was already European champion in the SB14 100m breaststroke before tackling the distance at the London Aquatic Centre.

And she used all her international experience to touch the wall in a championship record of one minute 13.20 seconds, a slither ahead of Spanish world record holder Michelle Alonso Morales.

The 18-year-old enthused: "It means absolutely everything. To do it in front of my family and friends is amazing.

"It's just so good to be back in breaststroke. It's my event. I was really comfortable in the heat and that made me more and more excited for the final.

Great Britain's Louise Fiddes competes in the Women's 200m Freestyle S14 Heats during day one of the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships at The London Aquatic Centre, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA Great Britain's Louise Fiddes competes in the Women's 200m Freestyle S14 Heats during day one of the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships at The London Aquatic Centre, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

"The medals look so nice and I've wanted one of my own all week. Now I've got it."

The victory avenged the disappointment of 2017 when she was denied her World Championship debut in Mexico City by an earthquake.

But the Welwyn swimmer played her part in Britain's 55-medal haul at last summer's European Championships.

And she was to the fore once again as the host nation took their tally to 26 after three nights of racing, playing her part in an amazing hour that yielded three British gold medals.

Great Britain's Louise Fiddes in the Women's 100m Breaststroke SB14 Final during day three of the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships at The London Aquatic Centre, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA Great Britain's Louise Fiddes in the Women's 100m Breaststroke SB14 Final during day three of the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships at The London Aquatic Centre, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Fiddes says the atmosphere in the London 2012 venue kept her going and she revelled in the success of the team as a whole.

"I was sitting in the call room watching Maisie [Summers-Newton] break her world record and I was absolutely ecstatic with that," she said. "The noise does push you on and give you a boost when things get tough."

And as if that wasn't enough, she then added a bronze in the SM14 medley final, an event she said "is not my event at all".

All focus now though will turn towards the Tokyo Olympics and the 100m breaststroke.

She said: "I don't want to jinx anything, but I'd love to win gold out there. That's the aim."

Sainsbury's is the longest-standing supporter of ParalympicsGB and a champion of inclusive sport for all and their commitment to help customers live well for less has been at the heart of what they have done since 1869.

For more information on Sainsbury's commitment to inclusive sport visit www.about.sainsburys.co.uk