Welwyn girls at the helm as England remain on course for Six Nations glory

Zoe Harrison (10) runs over as England celebrate their third try against Wales in the Women's Six Nations. - Credit: LEILA COKER/PA

Former Welwyn juniors Zoe Harrison and Helena Rowland continued their superb form for England as the Red Roses cruised to victory in the Women's Six Nations in front of a record crowd at Gloucester.

A crowd of 14,869 packed into Kingsholm to witness England bag 10 tries on their way to a 58-5 win over Wales, a result that leaves top of the standings after three rounds.

Harrison kicked four conversions and had a hand in a couple of the tries but head coach Simon Middleton felt they could have delivered even more.

He said: "The game was exactly like we thought it would be - tough, physical and competitive.

"We were off the pace a little bit but because Wales forced us off the pace and we weren't accurate enough in the first half.

"I was really pleased with the second half. Some of the tries were fantastic and it was great to get the crowd out of their seat which was hugely important.

"We were able to go again in the second half, we didn't have enough tempo in the game or pace to take much out of us which was frustrating, so I was really pleased with how we readdressed things at half time and kicked on."

Player of the match Abbie Ward scored England's second try and the 29-year-old was overjoyed to see the huge crowd pack out the stadium.

"We've got the best fans in the world," she said. "It's incredible to have so many at Kingsholm.

"To finally have a home game is something we have been really looking forward to, hopefully now we can kick on our performance and keep doing it for the fans."

The only downside to the victory was the news that full-back Abby Dow had suffered a broken leg in the first half.

A spokeswoman said: "Everyone at England Rugby sends their best wishes to Abby and wishes her a full and speedy recovery.

"On behalf of Abby, we’d like to thank England supporters and the wider rugby family for the messages of support we have received following Saturday’s match."

Dow is said to be comfortable in hospital and will undergo surgery.