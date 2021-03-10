Women's Rugby World Cup postponed for a year

Published: 11:23 AM March 10, 2021

Former Datchworth and Welwyn junior Hannah Botterman was in the running for a place on England's squad for the Rugby World Cup. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

World Rugby's recommendation to postpone the women's World Cup until next year has been ratified by the global governing body's executive committee.

The tournament was set to be staged in New Zealand in September, the first time it has been held in the southern hemisphere, but will be stalled because of uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: "Our hearts go out to all the players, team personnel and fans who were preparing and looking forward to the World Cup this year.

"We recognise that they will be extremely disappointed, but I would like to assure them that the decision to postpone has been made entirely in the interests of their welfare, well-being and preparation and the desire to put on a showcase tournament that will super-charge women's rugby globally.

"A World Cup is the best of the best but as we have seen in recent weeks, the emergence of COVID-19 variants and ongoing lockdowns show that it is still a fragile global environment.

"Postponement by a year should enable us to enjoy the benefits of the global vaccination programme, easing the burden on international travel requirements and within New Zealand itself."

The committee did also agree to develop and fund a "World Cup high performance preparation and competition programme" for qualified nations and those still competing in the qualification process.

Beaumont added: "I would also like to emphasise that we are unwavering in our commitment to the women's game and we will be investing over £2million into an international competition schedule for teams to ensure they are at their best for 2022."