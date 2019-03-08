Herts Cricket League: North Mymms back into Premier Division play-off places

Dharmarajsinh Jhala took four wickets as North Mymms beat Totteridge Millhillians. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

North Mymms are back into the SHCL Premier Division play-off places after an important 26-run success over Totteridge Millhillians - one of their rivals for the top four.

Playing at home Mymms elected to bat first and made 168 in their innings, Andy Lewis (37), Richard Soulsby (31*), Neil Bamford (30) and Rhys Wynne (30) all making vital contributions.

In reply Totteridge were moving along quite nicely and at 93-3 looked to have the upper hand.

However, a five-wicket blast through the middle order suddenly reduced them to 109-8 and although Matt Fletcher and Andrew Shoreman did their best in the visitors' final wicket stand, they were all out for 142.

Dharmarajsinh Jhala had led that charge in the middle of the innings and finished on 4-23 while Hamza Qayyum and Richard Oxley both took two wickets each.

Elsewhere Hatfield Hyde enjoyed a five-wicket win at Northwood Town but there were defeats for Old Owens, Hatfield & Crusaders and Bentley Heath.