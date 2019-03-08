Winning start to the new year for North Mymms Bowls Club

North Mymms Bowls Club skipper Peter Stokes lifts the Nethercott Trophy.

It's been a winning start to the new year for North Mymms Bowls Club.

A friendly match at home to Hertford ended in a 94-66 success while they followed that up with an 84-68 victory against shire Park.

The pair of John Lyon and Ivan Coleman also came out on top in a thrilling first round contest in the District Pairs.

It finished with a winning shot on the final end to beat Townsend's Peter Thomson and Roger Potter.

The club also claimed the first trophy of the season with overall victory in the Nethercott Trophy at Potters Bar, winning on three of the four rinks.

The top rink was that of Steve Grant, Sandra Field, John Lyon and skip Bill Baker.

And North Mymms' open day also was a winner and extremely worthwhile with early indications being that it will attract a number of new members to the Bushwood Close-based club in Welham Green.