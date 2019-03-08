Advanced search

Whole range of emotions across numerous events for Herts Phoenix athletes

PUBLISHED: 06:02 22 August 2019

Laura Armorgie was among the medals at the Manchester International. Picture: SUE ARMORGIE

The final meeting in the Southern Athletics League provided a thrilling finale - although Herts Phoenix were left on the wrong side of the final outcome.

The club had battled with Serpentine throughout the day and had wins for Harry Scully, Matteo Rizzo, Kelly Asemota, Sam Veryard, Jason Kingswell, James Grove, Martin Coner, Lewis Taylor, Sally Judd, Alicia Found, Laura Armorgie, Erin Breen, Imogen Walker, Erin Jones, Eleanor Moss and Sophie Segun, who triumphed in both the 100m and 200m.

However, it just wasn't enough as they finished second, just one point behind their rivals.

Injury put pay to Tiana Rizzo's hopes in the South of England Championship but Amelia Gittens did well as she battled older girls in the U15 200m, reaching the semi-final.

Lauren Thompson and Laura Amorgie meanwhile were involved in the Manchester International

Thompson finished second in the 400m hurdles for England while Amorgie took bronze for the UK Women's Athletics team in the high jump.

Thompson said: "I felt so strong throughout and was leading until hurdle 10. Unfortunately I came off the last one poorly and lost my momentum but fought as hard as possible to clinch the silver medal.

"It is a great achievement for me gaining a medal in the first time running for England."

Armorgie had to battle a delay caused by torrential rain but was still delighted with her performance after an injury-hit year.

She said: "The Manchester International was a great opportunity and a competition I didn't expect to make this year as I have an ongoing and frustrating sciatic nerve issue.

"I was so grateful for the chance to compete at such a high level competition and extremely contented with coming away with the bronze medal."

