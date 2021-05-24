Welwyn Garden City's centenary bowls tournament finally gets going after year delay

Published: 3:25 PM May 24, 2021

The much-delayed WGC 100 bowls tournament got underway with a game between Parkside and WGC, watched by WGC Centenary officials ​Peter Waine and Eric Walsby. - Credit: WGCBC

​The delayed bowls tournament to celebrate Welwyn Garden City's centenary finally got under way with Parkside and WGC meeting in the opening game.

The tournament will be played throughout the summer with five clubs involved, the others being Hatfield, Shire Park Tewin and Welwyn & District, and has been supported by the WGC Centenary Foundation and tournament's sponsor HRJ Forman Laws.

The opening game ended with victory for WGC who won on two of the three rinks and by 53-38 shots.

When Shire Park make their bow in the competition, they will do so on the back of good form.

Ian Kirsch, Martin Reeve and skip Gus Edwards earned a 20-17 win over Rye Park in the East Herts League while Edwards, together with Fred Goodege, earned passage in the County Pairs, beating Batchwood 19-16 thanks to three shots on the final end.

Potters Bar are also on the move in the county competitions with a number of good results.

Richard Pearce and Diane Jewell have both reached the last 16 of the County Singles, Jewell beating Janet Hubball from Harpenden, and she also advanced in Unbadged County Singles beating Jane Dixon of Townsend in a marathon game of 27 ends, winning 21-16.

Steve Jewell also won in the Men’s Unbadged County Singles, beating Brian Moores of Harpenden 21-11.

Datchworth meanwhile had league games to play with the Greens losing 38-23 to Knebworth Yellow in Division One of the Welwyn Hatfield Bowls League.

However, they recovered to beat Parkside Woods in the league's Jubilee Cup by one shot, 34-33. The top rink was Rachel Jones, George Campbell, Neil Mean and skip Rob Hazeu.

There was though one more loss to come, this one in the Stevenage & District Mixed Bowls League where Letchworth Garden City prevailed 71-28.

This weekend sees the Bowls England Big Weekend, a national initiative to help publicise lawn bowls and increase participation.

Clubs across the country are opening their doors and there are a number closer to home - Hatfield, Knebworth, Shire Park, Welwyn & District and Welwyn Garden City among them.

Go to www.bowlsbigweekend.com/register/ to find your nearest club and find out more information.