Welwyn Garden City Youth Football Club look to bolster U16 squad

Published: 5:30 PM May 24, 2021

Welwyn Garden City Youth Football Club are looking to bolster their U16 Tornadoes squad. - Credit: WGC YOUTH FC

Welwyn Garden City Youth Football Club are looking to hit the ground running when the new campaign kicks off in August and September.

The U16 Tornadoes squad play in Division Three of the Mid Herts Minor Rural League and had enjoyed a good year last time out until lockdown brought their hopes to a disappointing end.

But they hope that the additions of one or two more will take them to silverware.

A spokeswoman for the club and team said: "We have a squad of talented footballers but we want more to be a part of our team.

"WGC Youth are a chartered standard club and we play league and cup matches throughout the season.

"Committed outfield players and a dedicated goalkeeper are required to join our training sessions ASAP. There are limited places and we are sure interest will be high."

For information, contact coach Lloyd Allan on 07525 088472 to find out more and arrange to attend one of the weekly training sessions.