Welwyn Garden City Youth Football Club look to bolster U16 squad
- Credit: WGC YOUTH FC
Welwyn Garden City Youth Football Club are looking to hit the ground running when the new campaign kicks off in August and September.
The U16 Tornadoes squad play in Division Three of the Mid Herts Minor Rural League and had enjoyed a good year last time out until lockdown brought their hopes to a disappointing end.
But they hope that the additions of one or two more will take them to silverware.
A spokeswoman for the club and team said: "We have a squad of talented footballers but we want more to be a part of our team.
"WGC Youth are a chartered standard club and we play league and cup matches throughout the season.
"Committed outfield players and a dedicated goalkeeper are required to join our training sessions ASAP. There are limited places and we are sure interest will be high."
For information, contact coach Lloyd Allan on 07525 088472 to find out more and arrange to attend one of the weekly training sessions.
Most Read
- 1 Top gear! Supercars drive into Knebworth for Petrolheadonism event
- 2 New fine dining restaurant launches at Hatfield House
- 3 Fraudsters jailed for police officer scam targeting vulnerable people
- 4 Pub owners named among UK’s top employers
- 5 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 6 'It felt like being stalked' - police to pay £35,000 compensation after officer's gross misconduct
- 7 Visitor ban lifted at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
- 8 Welwyn Garden City's Barn Theatre prepares for comeback season after extended lockdown closure
- 9 Welwyn Garden City gymnast selected for Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships
- 10 £45,000 cannabis factory discovered by police