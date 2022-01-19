It's raining goals, hallelujah! Welwyn march into play-off places after another thriller

David Keenleyside set Welwyn Garden City on the way to victory over Waltham Abbey. - Credit: PETER SHORT

If goals is what you are after then Welwyn Garden City is the team for you after another high-scoring victory for the Southern League Division One Central form-team.

The Citizens moved into the play-off places for the first time this season with a 5-3 win at Herns Lane over Waltham Abbey.

It was their seventh win in the last eight games, a draw the other in the sequence, and their 11th in the last 14.

And the four games since the turn of the year have yielded 24 goals in total, 22 of them in three of them.

But for all the positivity surrounding the club at the minute, manager Nick Ironton will be frustrated by the number of goals going in at the other end, that a point proved by his praise for the clean sheet in the 2-0 win over St Neots Town on Saturday.

The three against on Tuesday night will be even more unwanted considering Welwyn had raced into a 4-0 lead by half-time.

It will probably be classed as one of, if not the best 45 minutes of football played by WGC this season so far.

And it started early.

A loose ball handed George Ironton an early sight of goal in the opening two minutes but he lobbed his effort wide of the target.

Jay Rolfe then headed wide from a corner but Welwyn took a deserved lead on 12 minutes, a cross-field ball finding Dave Keenleyside to supply the finish.

A spell of home pressure midway through the half then brought the second.

A corner was pushed out by goalkeeper Simon Jorgenson but only as far as Ironton, who, this time drove his shot low through a crowded area and into the far side of the net.

Ironton had another effort from distance just sneak wide of the post and Jordan Watson was forced out at the last by a desperate tackle as the Citizens were totally dominant.

Then Jon Clements took a hand with two goals in the last six minutes of the half, to make it six goals in four matches since his return to the club from Colney Heath.

First he struck a low effort from five yards out that Jorgenson should have stopped, the big keeper getting his hands to it, but unable to prevent it rolling in behind him.

Three then became four as Clements took a long ball down well on the stroke of half-time, slipped his marker and struck a more impressive effort past Jorgenson.

But from the early moments of the second-half, Waltham Abbey showed far more attacking intent that they had at any time in the evening.

A minute before the hour-mark, Nathan Twum-Koranteng’s effort hit Lewis Franklin and deflected onto the crossbar for a corner, which Abbey skipper Billy Holland bundled home.

And they then pulled the gap back to two with Rob Clark firing in an unstoppable effort from 25 yards.

WGC needed a fifth to stretch away again and got it on 77 minutes when a long clearance put Jordan Watson away.

He shook off his marker, rounded Jorgenson and rolled home a much-needed goal.

But Abbey were far from finished. Keeper Charlie Crowley made a fine save from a Christian Adu-Gyamfi header, Rolfe completing the clearance, and he then made another good stop from Twum-Koranteng.

And they got a third late on, Adu-Gyamfi sent clear after Welwyn gave the ball away and beating Crowley.

WGC: Crowley, Franklin, Close, Rolfe, Sexton, Walklin, Keenleyside, Ironton (Spaul 55), Clements (Babaie 78), Watson, Campbell-Mhlope (Adelani 62).