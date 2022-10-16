Welwyn put on the style as revenge derby success moves them up the table

Match Report

Welwyn Garden City gave their most complete performance of the season so far - reaping revenge for their FA Cup exit and picking up three points at neighbours Hertford Town.

The hosts had won 2-1 at Welwyn in August but goals from Max Jessop and Josh Hutchinson, the second from the penalty spot, gave them a 2-0 success at Hertingfordbury Park and put them sixth in the Southern League Division One Central table.

It made it 13 points from a possible 15 and was never really in doubt as they bossed the game from start to finish.

Manager Max Mitchell said: "We did our homework from last time. It was a very mature performance and we never allowed Hertford a sniff. I couldn’t be more pleased."

Welwyn had both Joe Russell (back) and Ali Njie (ankle) back after injury but the most pleasing return was that of Cyrus Babaie who played his first full 90 after six months out with a troublesome knee injury.

His comeback was one of the most outstanding displays in a very fine team performance.

He had the first shot, deflected behind by Ricky Brennan in the opening attack, and then put in a cross for Jessop to get a shot away, all in the opening three minutes.

Hutchinson went close on a couple of occasions too and WGC got the ball in the net on 21 minutes through Joe Dearman but it was pulled back for offside.

Hertford's only attempt on goal came from Jesse Waller Lassen eight minutes from half-time but he put it over.

And three minutes later they were deservedly behind, Harvey Steel sticking in a cross for Jessop to come and shoot high to the keeper's left.

WGC made a change at the restart, Lewis Franklin replacing Gavin Hinds-Cadette at right back after the experienced defender had been booked in trying to restrain the very lively and dangerous David Ogbonna.

But it didn't change the flow of the game. Dearman was denied by Hertford keeper Ronnie Sandford and Carlos Flood blazed the rebound attempt over but just six minutes after the restart, City's lead was doubled.

Dearman was hauled down by Ben Weyman and Hutchinson converted with confidence.





Hertford striker Dontai Stewart, subdued for the most part, brought down a Josh Bryant cross-field ball but volleyed over and WGC keeper Charlie Crowley was called to make his first and only real save of the game, going full length to push an Ogbonna shot away.

But that was as much as they could muster and it was Welwyn who were still pushing when the final whistle sounded.

Welwyn are next in action at home to Thame United on Saturday.