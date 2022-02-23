Mayhem and reds but Welwyn left frustrated by draw with nine-man Romania

Lee Close made his 100th appearance for Welwyn Garden City in the draw with FC Romania while German Petrov (left) was sent-off. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Welwyn Garden City manager Nick Ironton was not happy as his unbeaten side threw away a winning position against nine-man FC Romania.

City did make it 13 without loss in Division One Central of the Southern League but the 2-2 draw could, and really should, have been three points instead of one.

They led until the 88th minute when the ill-disciplined Romanians conjured up an equaliser through ex-St Albans City forward Chid Onokwai.

That was despite a two-man disadvantage and with manager Ionut Vintila departed from the scene too following a crazy few minutes.

But for Ironton it was the performance of his own players that annoyed him most, ahead of crucial games against promotion-chasing rivals Ware and Berkhamsted.

The boss said: "Nobody on our side played well, with the exception of young Adam [O'Neill] in goal who made crucial stops late in the first-half to keep us in the game.

"It was one of our poorest displays of the season and it is back to the drawing board before we play at Ware on Saturday.’"

The meeting, the fourth of the season between the two, exploded into chaos eight minutes into the second half.

With the ball on the other side of the pitch, Romania defender German Petrov took felled WGC’s in-form striker Jon Clements off the ball and received a red card.

Discussions between linesman and referee then doubled down on the punishment by awarding a penalty as the offence was said to have taken place in the area.

That incensed the Romania boss and for a moment, after he called his players to the dugout, it appeared as if he might take them off the pitch.

He didn't and finally the calmest man inside Herns Lane, Dave Keenleyside, was allowed to take and score the spot-kick.

The drama wasn't done though and before the game could restart, Florin Stoica floored Welwyn's Matty Campbell-Mhlope and he too was issued with a straight red.

A rant from manager Vintila towards the referee brought a third red in five shambolic minutes.





Welwyn thought they had won it when Clements scored with a diving header from a Keenleyside cross but just ahead of a minimum seven minutes stoppage time, applied from the earlier mayhem, missed challenges allowed Onokwai to drive beyond O'Neill and claim a shock point.





The young keeper had been in top form in the first period, denying Onokwai with two outstanding saves as Romania looked to doubled their advantage, earned through a wonderfully-struck free-kick on six minutes from Oluwatobi Coker.

Yemi Adelani had missed a golden opportunity to equalise when he shot straight at keeper Lincon Marques from two yards and Jordan Watson hit the foot of the post in the last attack of the first period.

Welwyn remain fourth in the table, two points ahead of Saturday's hosts Ware and seven points adrift of second-placed Berkhamsted who visit Herns Lane on Tuesday.

The Citizens' postponed game from Saturday against Biggleswade has been rearranged for Tuesday, March 15.





Welwyn Garden City: O’Neill, Walklin, Close (Mitchell 71), Rolfe, Franklin, Spaul, Doherty (Taylor 46), Keenleyside, Clements, Watson, Adelani (Campbell-Mhlope 46).

Subs (not used): Arnott, Babaie.

Goals: Keenleyside (pen) 55, Clements 68





FC Romania: Marques, Adeniji, Petrov, Bonnett-Johnson (Griffith 78), Stoica, Coker, Manesio, Onokwai, Stylianides, Krans, Russell.

Subs (not used): Darabant, Kennedy, Danquah, Fagan.

Goals: Coker 6, Onokwai 88

Booked: Marques, Russell, Coker, Manesio, Griffith

Sent-off: Petrov 53, Stoica 56, Vintila (manager) 57





HT: Welwyn Garden City 0 FC Romania 1

Referee: Deryll David (Edmonton)

Attendance: 120