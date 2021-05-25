Welwyn Garden City U23s put on five-star performance to wrap up friendly dominance

Published: 10:10 AM May 25, 2021

A George Ironton hat-trick stole the show as Welwyn Garden City U23 trounced Harefield United in their final friendly.

The development side have been putting in some impressive performances since returning from lockdown but buoyed by Ironton and fellow first-team regulars Jay Rolfe and Charlie Crowley, this 5-0 success was perhaps the best of the bunch.

Overall they have win six and drawn one of their seven games, amassing 29 goals in the process.

Ironton opened the scoring from 10 yards, after a great jinking run by the impressive Cyrus Babaie, and he doubled their advantage with a well struck free-kick over the Harefield wall giving the visiting keeper no chance as the ball flew up and over the wall and nestle into the bottom corner of the net.

Harrison Cage made it three, the beneficiary of good link-up play between KB Bandele and Ryan Doherty and Ironton completed his afternoon's work before half-time with a penalty making it 4-0.

He was replaced at the break by Adam Reid and WGC finished off the scoring in the second period when Cage got his second.

A win as impressive as it was emphatic.