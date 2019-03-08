Sensational Shah shatters Mymms with masterclass
PUBLISHED: 18:08 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 09 June 2019
Welwyn Garden City's Owais Shah rolled back the years with an innings of sheer brilliance as to leave North Mymms wishing for more rain.
The Herts Cricket League Premier Division clash had been delayed by just over an hour following an overnight deluge that left the outfield in need of care.
And when play finally started, with the game reduced to 45 overs per side, the former Middlesex and England star wasting little time in showing his class.
He powered his way to his highest total in the league, finally being removed at 169 by a catch from Dharmarajsinh Jhala off the bowling of Hamza Qayyum.
He had bludgeoned nine fours and eight maximums from the 150 deliveries, taking just 144 minutes to reach 150.
He was helped along the way by the rest of the batting line-up with Louis Champion joining him in an opening partnership of 133 before being bowled by a good ball from Richard Oxley on 60.
But if North Mymms thought that would stem the flow of runs they were mistaken.
Dan Blacktopp hit 40 in a second-wicket partnership of 127 before being stumped by Richard Soulsby off an Imran Qayyum ball.
At that point there was just five overs remaining but Welwyn were still able to add another 62 runs, 37 of them coming in just 14 balls from Jamie Southgate.
It left Welwyn on 322-4 with no North Mymms bowler able to escape the onslaught, although Hamza Qayyum did take 2-36.
Needing over seven runs an over to win, the home side got off to a bad start, losing Hamza Qayyum in the second over.
They recovered slightly and had got the score up to 45 after 10 overs.
However, they then lost last week's century-maker Hamza Ahmed and Steve Snell in the space of a few balls and by the time the 100 had come up, five batsmen were back in the pavilion.
Skipper Andy Lewis did his best to keep Mymms in the game with an entertaining 62, and there was a defiant ninth wicket partnership of 53 by Jhala (30*) and Jose Gonzalez-Martinez (27*) to prevent the fall of any more wickets.
But the final score of 213-8 was well short of what was needed.
Wickets were shared between four with Connor Emerton's 3-48 and the 3-34 from David O'Sullivan the pick of them.
The result keeps WGC top and with a home game against Totteridge Millhillians to come.
Mymms meanwhile are now eighth and face the side directly above them, Bishop's Stortford, on Saturday.