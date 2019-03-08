Sensational Shah shatters Mymms with masterclass

North Mymms V WGC - Owais Shah batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Welwyn Garden City's Owais Shah rolled back the years with an innings of sheer brilliance as to leave North Mymms wishing for more rain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Mymms V WGC - Owais Shah batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC - Owais Shah batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Herts Cricket League Premier Division clash had been delayed by just over an hour following an overnight deluge that left the outfield in need of care.

North Mymms V WGC - Louis Champion batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC - Louis Champion batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

And when play finally started, with the game reduced to 45 overs per side, the former Middlesex and England star wasting little time in showing his class.

North Mymms V WGC - Owais Shah batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC - Owais Shah batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

He powered his way to his highest total in the league, finally being removed at 169 by a catch from Dharmarajsinh Jhala off the bowling of Hamza Qayyum.

North Mymms V WGC - Owais Shah batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC - Owais Shah batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

He had bludgeoned nine fours and eight maximums from the 150 deliveries, taking just 144 minutes to reach 150.

North Mymms V WGC - Owais Shah batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC - Owais Shah batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

He was helped along the way by the rest of the batting line-up with Louis Champion joining him in an opening partnership of 133 before being bowled by a good ball from Richard Oxley on 60.

North Mymms V WGC . Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC . Picture: Karyn Haddon

But if North Mymms thought that would stem the flow of runs they were mistaken.

North Mymms V WGC - Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC - Picture: Karyn Haddon

Dan Blacktopp hit 40 in a second-wicket partnership of 127 before being stumped by Richard Soulsby off an Imran Qayyum ball.

North Mymms V WGC - Jason Bryceland bowling for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC - Jason Bryceland bowling for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

At that point there was just five overs remaining but Welwyn were still able to add another 62 runs, 37 of them coming in just 14 balls from Jamie Southgate.

North Mymms V WGC - Jose Gonzales Martinez bowling for North Mymms. Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC - Jose Gonzales Martinez bowling for North Mymms. Picture: Karyn Haddon

It left Welwyn on 322-4 with no North Mymms bowler able to escape the onslaught, although Hamza Qayyum did take 2-36.

North Mymms V WGC . Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Needing over seven runs an over to win, the home side got off to a bad start, losing Hamza Qayyum in the second over.

North Mymms V WGC . Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC . Picture: Karyn Haddon

They recovered slightly and had got the score up to 45 after 10 overs.

North Mymms V WGC - Jason Bryceland bowling for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC - Jason Bryceland bowling for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

However, they then lost last week's century-maker Hamza Ahmed and Steve Snell in the space of a few balls and by the time the 100 had come up, five batsmen were back in the pavilion.

North Mymms V WGC - Owais Shah batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC - Owais Shah batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Skipper Andy Lewis did his best to keep Mymms in the game with an entertaining 62, and there was a defiant ninth wicket partnership of 53 by Jhala (30*) and Jose Gonzalez-Martinez (27*) to prevent the fall of any more wickets.

North Mymms V WGC . Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC . Picture: Karyn Haddon

But the final score of 213-8 was well short of what was needed.

North Mymms V WGC - Jose Gonzales Martinez bowling for North Mymms. Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC - Jose Gonzales Martinez bowling for North Mymms. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Wickets were shared between four with Connor Emerton's 3-48 and the 3-34 from David O'Sullivan the pick of them.

North Mymms V WGC - Owais Shah batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC - Owais Shah batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The result keeps WGC top and with a home game against Totteridge Millhillians to come.

North Mymms V WGC - Owais Shah batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon North Mymms V WGC - Owais Shah batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Mymms meanwhile are now eighth and face the side directly above them, Bishop's Stortford, on Saturday.