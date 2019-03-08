Season ends with respectable fifth-place finish despite Welwyn Garden City’s 3-1 loss to Cheshunt
Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club will still be content with their final league position of fifth despite finishing the East League Division Three South West season with a 3-1 loss at Cheshunt.
It has been a year plagued by injuries to key players and unavailability of others but the squad still coped well and will be confident of an even better campaign next time out.
The final game wasn’t the finale they wanted but it allowed the club to blood a number of young players.
They started slowly and only showed flashes of their best during the first half.
But they improved after the break with William and George Reilly as well as Callum Burr playing with plenty of energy.
And even when they went 3-0 down they still continued to cause the hosts plenty of problems and a mazy dribble round the Cheshunt defence from Dylan Parker pulled a goal back for Welwyn just before the final whistle.