Youngsters shine on grey day at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club
- Credit: VAL NEWTON
Two young newcomers to Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club enjoyed some fabulous performances in the latest set of races at Stanborough Lake.
Nina Ferguson charged through to third in the first handicap race for the slow fleet but was hampered by mechanical issues in race two.
That allowed Freddie Potter to get up to fourth on a grey and dreary day, finishing behind regulars Annette Walter and Alex Shelley with Paul Lohr in third.
The fast fleet race was won by Roger Morse ahead of Mike Caddy.
Walter also took the win in the combined fleet race and as the wind strengthened in race two, Morse was able to draw level with Shelley to tie for second place.
And despite her problems in race two, Ferguson finished with a commendable fourth place overall.
