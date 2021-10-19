News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Youngsters shine on grey day at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:45 PM October 19, 2021   
Nina Ferguson proved an instant hit at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club with a third place.

Nina Ferguson proved an instant hit at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club with a third place.

Two young newcomers to Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club enjoyed some fabulous performances in the latest set of races at Stanborough Lake.

Freddie Potter enjoyed a great start to life with Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Freddie Potter enjoyed a great start to life with Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Nina Ferguson charged through to third in the first handicap race for the slow fleet but was hampered by mechanical issues in race two.

Freddie Potter enjoyed a great start to life with Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Freddie Potter enjoyed a great start to life with Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

That allowed Freddie Potter to get up to fourth on a grey and dreary day, finishing behind regulars Annette Walter and Alex Shelley with Paul Lohr in third.

Mike Caddy tries to get his Laser moving in light wind at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Mike Caddy tries to get his Laser moving in light wind at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

The fast fleet race was won by Roger Morse ahead of Mike Caddy.

Nick Evans rounds the mark in Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's latest races.

Nick Evans rounds the mark in Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's latest races.

Walter also took the win in the combined fleet race and as the wind strengthened in race two, Morse was able to draw level with Shelley to tie for second place.

And despite her problems in race two, Ferguson finished with a commendable fourth place overall.

Sailing
Welwyn Garden City News

