WHT sport 2312 - WGC Sailing Club
- Credit: WGC SAILING CLUB
Those among Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club who braved the cold and wet and ignored a storm forecast enjoyed a very pleasant sail at Stanborough Lakes.
Dave Lambert won the Burgee completion with two wins. Roger Morse tied with Charles Adams with a second and third place each.
Although Lambert finished the second race over six minutes ahead of Adams, this race was very close when corrected to allow for difference in their boats.
With that applied the gap was just 15 seconds.
The Wee Auld Mug was won by Tony Hale with two wins in the personal handicap competition.
For this event an extra handicap allowance is given where appropriate to make the racing more competitive so everybody should be in with a chance of winning.
This is illustrated by our youngest sailor Alex Shelley in the smallest and slowest boat coming second, although he finished both races last and a lap behind the fastest boats.
