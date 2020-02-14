Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club enjoy the calm before the storm
Welwyn Garden City were able to enjoy the calm before the storm as racing took place on a placid Stanborough Lakes.
The wind on Saturday was not at the level of Storm Ciara but was still tricky, blowing in patches, and leading to both big gains and big losses during the races.
The Burgee Races were won by Shaun Smale and David Lambert, who both also added a second place to their records.
Tying for third were Roger Morse and Annette Walter who each had a with a second and a fifth. Tony Hale had the satisfaction of being the leading Leader dinghy in the second race.
A win in the second race enabled Hale to share the Wee Auld Mug, the monthly competition held at the club, with Alex doing well to get two second places having had his handicap advantage cut again.
Third place went to Smale who won the first race and Paul McAlister, picking up a third and fourth.
