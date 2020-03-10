Return to normal conditions brings out a big fleet at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Close racing between the Comet Fleet in the latest round of races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Sailors took full advantage of a break in the weather and headed to Stanborough Lakes for the latest round of races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Shaun Smale leads the fast fleet in his supernova in the latest round of races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

The return to more normal sailing conditions saw the largest turn out so far this year although there was still a good wind across the morning with some strong gusts to keep everyone on their toes, especially those who had not been out for a few weeks..

As ever David Lambert, with a first and a third, Annette Walter, the same positions but reversed, and Roger Morse, with his two second places, prevailed in the combined fleet.

The fast fleet was marked by some strong competition with close finishes in both races.

Lambert held off Morse by 10 seconds in race one and just three seconds in the other with Shaun Smale in third.

Start of race two at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Walter dominated the slow fleet with the runner-up spot going to Sheila Stowe in race one, returning after a long layoff, and Al Jose, with one of his best results since joining the club, in race two.