Advanced search

Return to normal conditions brings out a big fleet at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

PUBLISHED: 06:09 11 March 2020

Close racing between the Comet Fleet in the latest round of races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. Picture: CHARLES ADAMS

Close racing between the Comet Fleet in the latest round of races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. Picture: CHARLES ADAMS

Archant

Sailors took full advantage of a break in the weather and headed to Stanborough Lakes for the latest round of races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Shaun Smale leads the fast fleet in his supernova in the latest round of races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. Picture: CHARLES ADAMSShaun Smale leads the fast fleet in his supernova in the latest round of races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. Picture: CHARLES ADAMS

The return to more normal sailing conditions saw the largest turn out so far this year although there was still a good wind across the morning with some strong gusts to keep everyone on their toes, especially those who had not been out for a few weeks..

As ever David Lambert, with a first and a third, Annette Walter, the same positions but reversed, and Roger Morse, with his two second places, prevailed in the combined fleet.

The fast fleet was marked by some strong competition with close finishes in both races.

Lambert held off Morse by 10 seconds in race one and just three seconds in the other with Shaun Smale in third.

Start of race two at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. Picture: VAL NEWTONStart of race two at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. Picture: VAL NEWTON

Walter dominated the slow fleet with the runner-up spot going to Sheila Stowe in race one, returning after a long layoff, and Al Jose, with one of his best results since joining the club, in race two.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands water jets installed

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

Hatfield nurse gives up holidays to go to Senegal with Stevenage charity’s medical ship

Hannah Mulvihill will spend six-weeks on board the Africa Mercy. Picture: Hannah Mulvihill

County council offers warning to those with flu and cold symptoms

Herts County Council have offered advice to community groups as coronavirus continues to spread across the county. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands water jets installed

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

Hatfield nurse gives up holidays to go to Senegal with Stevenage charity’s medical ship

Hannah Mulvihill will spend six-weeks on board the Africa Mercy. Picture: Hannah Mulvihill

County council offers warning to those with flu and cold symptoms

Herts County Council have offered advice to community groups as coronavirus continues to spread across the county. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

‘Little hero’ from Lemsford raises £600 for liver disease charity

Wear Yellow Day - St John's C of E Primary School Lemsford. Picture: Karyn Haddon

WGC 100: Deadline approaching for community groups and businesses who want to compete in dragon boat racing

Dragon boat racing is returning to Stanborough Lakes as part of the Welwyn Garden City centenary celebrations.

Return to normal conditions brings out a big fleet at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Close racing between the Comet Fleet in the latest round of races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. Picture: CHARLES ADAMS

Worries growing at Welwyn Garden City as Nick Ironton calls on his troops to show more desire

There will be plenty for WGC manager Nick Ironton to think about after the defeat to Daventry Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City suffer yet another blow in their play-off chase with Daventry loss

Dylan Ebengo got Welwyn Garden City's first goal against Daventry Town. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24