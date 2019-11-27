Advanced search

Shelley stars in Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's latest handicap races

PUBLISHED: 08:34 28 November 2019

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Alex Shelley leads Alistair Jose in the Personal Handicap Series.

It was another day of busy racing action as Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club took to the waters of Stanborough Lake.

The star of the day was Alex Shelley who claimed the Wee Auld Mug, awarded to the winner of the Personal Handicap races each month

Shelley won the first race and was just edged out in race two by Alistair Jose.

The races work like a golf handicap so everyone, in theory, is in with a shout.

The personal handicaps are then reviewed every three months so these two can expect their advantage to be reduced next time.

The clear winner of the Burgee competition with no extra handicap was Annette Walter with two wins.

The winner traditionally receives a triangular burgee flag to fly from their masthead for the next month.

There was three-way tie for second place as Alex Sheppy, Patrick Rohart and Roger Morse were all equal.

