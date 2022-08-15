Hot and windless makes the racing tough at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Annette Walter and Dave Lambert head the fleet in race one. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Surrounded by water on a baking hot day may sound like heaven but for the fleet of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club that certainly wasn't the case - especially with barely a breath of wind.

Angelo Hansen finds a way to stay cool even if it isn't the quickest way of sailing. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Youngster Angelo Hansen captured the mood perfectly later in the morning when he sailed along with his feet dangling in the water to get cool.

It's not considered the quickest way of sailing but when you're struggling for momentum, it certainly can't be bad and he still manage to eke out enough to speed to finish in a three-way tie for second overall after placing second and fourth in the two races.

Racing gets off to a slow motion start at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Roger Morse reversed Hansen's finishing positions while Dave Lambert picked up two third positions.

But none of them could get close to no-win specialist Annette Walter who made light of the conditions to record victories in both outings.

Francis Hansen gets his boat moving at WGC Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Francis Hansen meanwhile won the battle of the RS Quba fleet with Toby Hailey second and Pranay Chawla third.