Perfect conditions for sailing produces exciting racing

Angelo Hansen shows how to sail in light winds. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The glorious weather and the near perfect steady light wind meant all the helms were up-close throughout the two pursuit races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Alan Campbell pulls past Annette Walter to win the second race. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

As ever there was close competition between Alan Campbell and Annette Walter and unsurprisingly they shared the honours with a first and second each.

Alan Campbell flat out in race one. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Junior helm Angelo Hansen sailed brilliantly and stayed in touch with Walter for most of race one after fighting back from hitting a hole in the wind to pass Roger Morse and Charles Adams.

Robert Evershed and Angelo Hansen compare notes at the end of the race. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

He nearly caught her before time was up. He was third again in race two followed this time by Paul Lohr.

Pranay Chawla rounds mark to get third in the Quba fleet. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Robert Evershed was second in the Quba fleet with Pranav Chawla third ahead of his father Loveleen having his first outing.

One week later it was Francis Hansen who cruised through the heat.

Francis Hansen reached third place in the main fleet. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The 12-year-old was out in the family’s newly acquired Comet dinghy and it took him to the personal handicap win with two first places.

In doing so he also managed a third place in race two for the main fleet.

Walter took the top prize ahead of David Lambert.

Oscar Hayward is back at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club for the summer. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Back after a long rugby season were Oscar Hayward who came fourth and Ned Langton fifth.