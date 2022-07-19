News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Perfect conditions for sailing produces exciting racing

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:45 PM July 19, 2022
Angelo Hansen shows how to sail in light winds.

Angelo Hansen shows how to sail in light winds. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The glorious weather and the near perfect steady light wind meant all the helms were up-close throughout the two pursuit races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Alan Campbell pulls past Annette Walter to win the second race.

Alan Campbell pulls past Annette Walter to win the second race. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

As ever there was close competition between Alan Campbell and Annette Walter and unsurprisingly they shared the honours with a first and second each.

Alan Campbell flat out in race one.

Alan Campbell flat out in race one. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Junior helm Angelo Hansen sailed brilliantly and stayed in touch with Walter for most of race one after fighting back from hitting a hole in the wind to pass Roger Morse and Charles Adams.

Robert Evershed and Angelo Hansen compare notes at the end of the race.

Robert Evershed and Angelo Hansen compare notes at the end of the race. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

He nearly caught her before time was up. He was third again in race two followed this time by Paul Lohr.

Pranay Chawla rounds mark to get third in the Quba fleet.

Pranay Chawla rounds mark to get third in the Quba fleet. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Robert Evershed was second in the Quba fleet with Pranav Chawla third ahead of his father Loveleen having his first outing.

One week later it was Francis Hansen who cruised through the heat.

Francis Hansen reached third place in the main fleet.

Francis Hansen reached third place in the main fleet. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The 12-year-old was out in the family’s newly acquired Comet dinghy and it took him to the personal handicap win with two first places.

Most Read

  1. 1 Arrest at Premier Inn after dog found in 'hot car'
  2. 2 Tears for Fears cancel remaining The Tipping Point UK tour dates including Hatfield House show
  3. 3 Eddie Corbit following in the family footsteps after release from Luton Town
  1. 4 Thameslink and Great Northern line set to shut due to 'extreme heat'
  2. 5 Heatwave to halt all Great Northern and Thameslink trains north of London
  3. 6 It's 'going to get hot in that kitchen!' - Lisa Snowdon bids to become BBC Celebrity MasterChef 2022
  4. 7 IN PICTURES: Sunshine and splashes at Stanborough Lakes
  5. 8 The Highway Code rule to be aware of while driving in hot weather
  6. 9 New policing priorities set to crackdown on anti-social behaviour and speeding
  7. 10 Live at The Grove Festival is back in Welwyn Garden City

In doing so he also managed a third place in race two for the main fleet.

Walter took the top prize ahead of David Lambert.

Oscar Hayward is back at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club for the summer.

Oscar Hayward is back at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club for the summer. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Back after a long rugby season were Oscar Hayward who came fourth and Ned Langton fifth.

Sailing
Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Two police officers, one talking into a radio.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Missing Hatfield children found

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Mark Astronaut

Celebrating the life of Welwyn Garden City punk rock icon Mark Astronaut

Dan Mountney

person
A generic view of water running from a domestic water tap.

Hatfield hit with water supply problems after burst water main

Dan Mountney

person
Daniel Richards

Domestic abuser who left victim ‘fearing for her life’ jailed

Dan Mountney

person