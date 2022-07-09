Youth has its day at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club
- Credit: VAL NEWTON
The juniors of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club had their day on a day when the wind refused to stay consistently in one direction.
Competition was fierce over the two races and while there was plenty of recovering from capsizes in the gusts, Nina Ferguson and Robert Evershed had a ding dong battle and eventually shared the honours in the Quba fleet with a first and second each.
New member Robin Hailey was third.
Annette Walter coped with the shifting winds the best and won the Burgee with two firsts and the top four was unchanged in each race, Roger Morse coming second ahead of Dave Lambert and Charles Adams.
In the personal handicap race, Angelo Hansen just pipped brother Francis to the Wee Auld Mug despite both picking up a win each.
Morse, Walter and Hailey rounded out the top five.