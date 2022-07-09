Youth has its day at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Robin Hailey and Nina Ferguson battle it out in the Quba fleet. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The juniors of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club had their day on a day when the wind refused to stay consistently in one direction.

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's juniors plan the downfall of the adults in race two. - Credit: CHARLES ADAMS

Competition was fierce over the two races and while there was plenty of recovering from capsizes in the gusts, Nina Ferguson and Robert Evershed had a ding dong battle and eventually shared the honours in the Quba fleet with a first and second each.

Charles Adams keeps an eye on the juniors closing in. - Credit: CHARLES ADAMS

New member Robin Hailey was third.

The juniors make it to the first mark in race two. - Credit: CHARLES ADAMS

Annette Walter coped with the shifting winds the best and won the Burgee with two firsts and the top four was unchanged in each race, Roger Morse coming second ahead of Dave Lambert and Charles Adams.

The start of race two at WGC Sailing Club. - Credit: CHARLES ADAMS

In the personal handicap race, Angelo Hansen just pipped brother Francis to the Wee Auld Mug despite both picking up a win each.

Charles Adams leads Roger Morse into the gybe mark. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Morse, Walter and Hailey rounded out the top five.

Robert Evershed on his way to second in the Quba fleet. - Credit: VAL NEWTON



