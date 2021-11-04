Youngsters to the fore in latest Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club races

Pranay Chawla took advantage of a reduced fleet at WGC Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

A reduced fleet allowed some of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's younger members to come to the fore and shine.

Pranay Chawla took advantage to record his first win ahead of Freddie Potter who led for much of the way but struggled once the wind got up.

Freddie Potter is the youngest member of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The club's youngest member did well in the rising wind but was finally overcome in the second race when hit by yet another strong gust.

Mike Caddy won the fast fleet race at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

In the fast fleet there was a surprise win for Mike Caddy.

After his second-place finish in the first race, he hung on in the second to finally overtake Dave Lambert, who was stuck going nowhere as the rising wind swirled around the trees.

WGC Sailing Club's Dave Lambert keeps his eye on the sails. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Caddy won the fast fleet and the overall fleet racing with Lambert as runner up.

Tony Hale was third in the first race but the stronger wind and sudden gusts led to him retiring from race two.