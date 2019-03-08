Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club brave strong winds and capsizes in pursuit races
PUBLISHED: 06:42 04 October 2019
Archant
There may have had to postpone the scheduled event but there was still competition available to Welwyn Garden Sailing Club at Stanborough Lakes.
Their Punchbowl Competition, a three-hour relay race requiring a change of crew every lap, was held over due to the strong winds, reaching gusts of 30mph.
However, the club decided to run a normal pursuit race instead and eight hardy souls braved the conditions.
Annette Walter in a Comet held off Roger Morse and Sheila Stowe in race one and she was way ahead of the fleet in the second outing, recovering from capsizes more rapidly than the rest, most of whom were knocked down at least once.
Will Etherton in his Comet X was second at the beginning of the last lap with the pack on his heels but eventually had to succumb to David Lambert in a Supernova.
However, he still managed to hold off everyone else for his best performance to date.