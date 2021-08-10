Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club battle fickle winds in latest round of races
- Credit: VAL NEWTON
Fickle was the best word to describe the wind in the latest round of races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.
As the first boats off, Annette Walter and Alex Shelley went head to head in their comets and both had to use all of their sailing expertise.
In the end Walter sailed by the lee to the top of the lake in two succeeding laps to pull well clear of the rest of the field who were eventually led in by Dave Lambert and Alan Campbell in their supernovas who both caught Shelley.
In the second race, Shelley kept Walter far closer and this time he finished second, holding off the rest of the field.
Lambert and Campbell had another battle royal in their Supernovas with the former pulling away again for third place.
Overall, Walter won the day with two firsts, Lambert was second with a second and a third and Shelley third.
Most Read
- 1 Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield students celebrate 2021 A Level results
- 2 Height on new developments shouldn't exceed existing buildings says MP
- 3 'This is history!' - 25 facts about the Oasis concerts at Knebworth Park 25 years ago
- 4 Half of Welwyn Hatfield homes bought by Londoners in 2021
- 5 River Beane set for major restoration work to improve chalk stream health
- 6 Slam Dunk Festival 2021 headliners Sum 41 drop out as Hatfield line-up changes again
- 7 Body found in search for missing woman as two men charged with murder
- 8 Parking charges at Thieves Lane in Panshanger Park extended
- 9 Comedian Richard Herring's charity run after life saved
- 10 New ITV teen drama Tell Me Everything being filmed in Welwyn Garden City