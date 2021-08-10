Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club battle fickle winds in latest round of races

Published: 3:30 PM August 10, 2021

Fickle was the best word to describe the wind in the latest round of races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

As the first boats off, Annette Walter and Alex Shelley went head to head in their comets and both had to use all of their sailing expertise.

In the end Walter sailed by the lee to the top of the lake in two succeeding laps to pull well clear of the rest of the field who were eventually led in by Dave Lambert and Alan Campbell in their supernovas who both caught Shelley.

In the second race, Shelley kept Walter far closer and this time he finished second, holding off the rest of the field.

Lambert and Campbell had another battle royal in their Supernovas with the former pulling away again for third place.

Overall, Walter won the day with two firsts, Lambert was second with a second and a third and Shelley third.