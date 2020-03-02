Best result on PGA Tour so far this year for Welwyn Garden City's Tom Lewis

Welwyn Garden Citys Tom Lewis, seen at the 2019 Open Championship, picked up his best result of 2020 so far on the PGA Tour at the Honda Classic. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA PA Wire/PA Images

A bright start proved a false dawn for Welwyn Garden City golf star Tom Lewis but he still picked up his best result on the PGA Tour this year at the Honda Classic.

Held at the PGA National in Palm Beach, Florida, he recorded a four-under-par 66 in the first round, hitting two birdies and an eagle, to share the lead with American Harris English.

Round two started well too with a birdie on the par-four first but the 29-year-old couldn't maintain that and a run of bogeys over the back nine saw him fall away.

He eventually finished that round on 75 and completed his tournament with a 71 and 74, leaving him six-over-par and tied for 47th, 12 shots behind eventual winner Sung-jae Im of South Korea.

Fellow Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood finished third and fourth respectively.

The former WGC Golf Club member has enjoyed one third-place finish himself in 2020, that coming at the Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour in January.