Advanced search

Best result on PGA Tour so far this year for Welwyn Garden City's Tom Lewis

PUBLISHED: 16:26 02 March 2020

Welwyn Garden Citys Tom Lewis, seen at the 2019 Open Championship, picked up his best result of 2020 so far on the PGA Tour at the Honda Classic. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Welwyn Garden Citys Tom Lewis, seen at the 2019 Open Championship, picked up his best result of 2020 so far on the PGA Tour at the Honda Classic. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A bright start proved a false dawn for Welwyn Garden City golf star Tom Lewis but he still picked up his best result on the PGA Tour this year at the Honda Classic.

Held at the PGA National in Palm Beach, Florida, he recorded a four-under-par 66 in the first round, hitting two birdies and an eagle, to share the lead with American Harris English.

Round two started well too with a birdie on the par-four first but the 29-year-old couldn't maintain that and a run of bogeys over the back nine saw him fall away.

He eventually finished that round on 75 and completed his tournament with a 71 and 74, leaving him six-over-par and tied for 47th, 12 shots behind eventual winner Sung-jae Im of South Korea.

Fellow Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood finished third and fourth respectively.

The former WGC Golf Club member has enjoyed one third-place finish himself in 2020, that coming at the Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour in January.

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Appeal after 11-year-old girl approached by men in Welwyn Garden City

The incident took place last month in Welwyn Garden City.

Best result on PGA Tour so far this year for Welwyn Garden City’s Tom Lewis

Welwyn Garden Citys Tom Lewis, seen at the 2019 Open Championship, picked up his best result of 2020 so far on the PGA Tour at the Honda Classic. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Crash blocks one M25 lane near Potters Bar

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Secondary school places: 95% of Herts children get preferred choice

Secondary school places have now been confirmed for Herts.

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24