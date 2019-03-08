In-form Welwyn earn reward against Royston rivals to return to top of league table

WGC V Royston - Matt O'Connell for WGC. Picture - Karyn Haddon. Archant

Welwyn Garden City regained top spot in East League Division Three South West with a solid 3-0 win over Royston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

WGC V Royston - Dave Allmand-Smith for WGC. Picture - Karyn Haddon. WGC V Royston - Dave Allmand-Smith for WGC. Picture - Karyn Haddon.

WGC continued their impressive start to the season with a clinical home victory over a rising Royston team.

Both teams started the game well and it was clear from the outset it was going to be an end to end encounter.

However, it was the visitors who had the opening few chances after some tidy build-up play and it took a number of heroic saves from Dan Klinger to keep the scoreline blank.

With the game heating up Welwyn found their feet and produced a number of scintillating attacking plays with the nimble Charles Southey and skilful Crayton Napoleon linking up well, only to be denied twice by solid keeping.

WGC V Royston - Crayton Napoleon for WGC. Picture - Karyn Haddon. WGC V Royston - Crayton Napoleon for WGC. Picture - Karyn Haddon.

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn didn't stop there and it wasn't long until their pressure paid off when centre forward Dave Allmand-Smith put Rob Sampson through on goal and he gleefully slotted home to give them an early lead.

After a few early skirmishes and a number a silky runs, experienced midfielder James Fowler fell victim to a torn muscle and Matt O'Connell came on to solidify the centre of the park for the remainder of the match.

After a strong first half, Welwyn continued their solid play in the second period with the back four withstanding growing pressure, thanks to star performances from veterans Benedict O'Boyle and Neil Kirby, which meant a clean sheet was almost inevitable.

WGC V Royston . Picture - Karyn Haddon. WGC V Royston . Picture - Karyn Haddon.

The home side looked to strengthen their advantage and it wasn't long until the ever-present Pete Mullens fired a cross straight into the path of Southey whose reverse stick strike gave them a 2-0 advantage.

More back and forth play resumed, bringing brothers George and Will Reilly into the limelight, and they showed their skill and desire with incredible full-back performances.

With the game drawing to a close, Welwyn added to their goal tally with great link-up play in the centre of the park between O'Connell, Napoleon and Southey putting the clinical Dave Allmand-Smith through on goal to calmly slot home his 10th goal of the season.

Welwyn, top of the pile on goal difference, will look to remain in pole position as they visit Luton Town this weekend.