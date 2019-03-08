Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City ready for new hockey season after positive pre-season

PUBLISHED: 11:46 18 September 2019

Welwyn Garden City's Dan Klinger made some vital saves against St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City's Dan Klinger made some vital saves against St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club's men are all set for the new season after two hard-fought and profitable friendlies.

The side who play in East League Division Three South West, start at their Hertfordshire Sports Village home to Stevenage on Saturday.

They will go into full of confidence though having started pre-season with a 3-0 win over Hertford 2nds.

Dan Hatt, Pete Mullens and Dave Allmand-Smith got them and there could have been a few more with numerous penalty corners troubling the home side.

They followed that up with a 0-0 draw against St Albans 4ths, one of the teams they will face over the course of the season.

Minus five regular players and with no regular forwards, they were still unlucky not to score but Mullens, Fowler, Kirby, Lutrario and O'Boyle in defence and goalkeeper Dan Klinger ensured Saints couldn't get through.

