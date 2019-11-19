Defeat to clinical Cheshunt shatters Welwyn's unbeaten East League home record

Mark Skillbeck tried in vain to get WGC on the front foot against Cheshunt. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Welwyn Garden City's unbeaten home record this season ended in a fairly emphatic way as they lost 4-0 to a clinical Cheshunt.

The Hertfordshire Sports Village-based hockey club had won all of their four previous home games but this loss means they have slipped down to fourth in East League Division Three South West.

The game started fast with both teams looking to grab an early lead. However, it was the visitors who got it when a misguided effort was deflected in with Welwyn powerless to stop it.

The home side continued to try their best to turn things around and a couple of well worked counter attacks from Mark Skillbeck and Charles Southey looked promising but were thwarted by the visitors' defence.

And with half-time looming Cheshunt grabbed a second with another deflection, neatly finished after a long ball and beating goalkeeper Dan Klinger who had already made a number of fine saves.

The second half saw Welwyn try and take the fight back to their visitors and the strong start seemed to have brought its reward when a long ball fired into the area by Jens Van Helden was deftly slotted home by centre-forward Dave Allmand-Smith.

However, the umpires were unsighted and in what would become a turning point for the contest, they ruled the goal out.

Yet despite this set back WGC kept their attacking heads on for the remainder of the game. The problem that brought was it left gaps at the back and meant star defenders Ben O'Boyle and Pete Mullens were called into action on more than one occasion to defy the visitors.

And with WGC pushing high up to get something out of the game, the visitors eventually punished those gaps, bagging two late goals to make it a day to forget for the home side.

They will hope to bounce back with a victory on Saturday away to Bedford.

The ladies had a far better day though as a 3-0 win over Tring keeps them in fourth place in the 5 Counties Women's Hockey League Premier Division.