WGC keep it clean yet again to claim third straight win and climb higher up table

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 March 2019

Bryn Evans and James Lutrario celebrate pulling a goal back in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO

Bryn Evans and James Lutrario celebrate pulling a goal back in the match between Stevenage v WGC mens 1's. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City made it three wins in a row in East League Division Three South West with a 1-0 success at Broxbourne.

With their squad decimated by injuries and unavailability, which meant 10 players missed out, WGC called up six second-team players.

And the new faces included the Reilly brothers, who were making their first-team debuts at the age of just 13 and 14.

Both sides looked threating in the early stages, with Nick Reilly holding the midfield area very well to allow Mark Skilbeck and Dan Hatt to support Paul Kimber.

And from one pass, Kimber knocked the ball past the last defender to find himself one-on-one with the home keeper, who made a good stick save to deny him.

Broxbourne fired hard balls into the D in search of deflections, but James Lutrario, Simon Walker, Pete Mullens and Ben O’Boyle marshalled the WGC defence well to keep scoring chances to a minimum.

From one counter-attack, Will Reilly broke on the right and crossed to fellow youngster Callum Burr, whose shot came back off a post.

Dan Klinger made a good sliding stop to deny Broxbourne before the break as the scoreline remaineed blank.

And the second half remained just as cagey, with the home side hitting the post from a scrappy piece of play in the WGC D.

Both sides won a string of short corners, but neither could break the deadlock from set-pieces, although it took a full-length diving save from captain Klinger to keep Broxbourne out on one such occasion.

Roared on by the women’s first team, who had won their earlier match, WGC saw Dan Hatt break on the left and enter the D, before lifting the ball over the keeper for Kimber to push home.

The visitors held out for the final five minutes with plenty of composure to secure the win and climb above their hosts and up to fifth in the table, having registered their third clean sheet in succession.

WGC are set to return to De Havilland next weekend when they play host to lowly Luton Town.

The seconds had to settle for a point from their Division Six derby with Potters Bar thirds, which ended in a 3-3 draw, but the thirds lost 10-0 at St Albans eighths.

