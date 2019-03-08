Advanced search

WGC hopeful team's strong bond will guide them to a fourth Premier Division title

PUBLISHED: 06:29 10 May 2019

WGC claimed a third successive play-off crown in 2018. Picture: WGC CC

Welwyn Garden City see no real reason why they cannot add a fourth Saracens Hertfordshire Cricket League Premier Division title to their roll of honour as they prepare for the new season.

A run of three successive championship crowns has been achieved before in the league but only once has a club gone on to add to that.

To find that though you have to go back to the latter part of the 70s when Hertford won five back-to-back.

Club chairman Chris Molyneux said: “The first-team squad is strong again in 2019 and we will be trying hard to win the play-off final again.

“Andrew Nolan remains the skipper, with Daniel Blacktopp as his vice-captain, and it's the strong bond forged together by the same group of players that we believe will lead to further success this year.”

Last year's success saw WGC overcome a slow start to the season, where they lost three of the opening seven games, before putting together a run of seven straight wins to lift the title, including a narrow semi-final success over North Mymms and a comfortable seven-wicket victory against Totteridge Millhillians in the final.

Molyneux, however, believes the squad assembled at Digswell Park will be able to avoid a repeat of that.

He said: “The slow start in 2018 was due to a lack of availability but we don't see this as being an issue this year.

“We have signed up six new players this year who will all being pushing for places in the second team and below.

“on top of that we are delighted that Owais Shah will play for us again this year as will other key players like Jamie Southgate and Conor Emerton.

“Our junior players are a year older too so we expect competition for places to be strong.

“A few young players to watch out for this year are William Sarchet, Joe Bilyard, William Haggar, James Stapleton and Dylan van der Westhuizen.”

Elsewhere in the club the junior section, led by Ian Watkins, is thriving and they hope to have over 120 junior members in 11 age group sides from U9 up to U17.

The club are also running All Stars Cricket, which is an EBC initiative to introduce five to eight-year-olds to the sport in a fun and stimulating environment.

Go to https://ecb.clubspark.uk/AllStars/At/WelwynGardenCityCC

