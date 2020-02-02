Welwyn back in the winning groove as losing streak well and truly forgotten at Saints

Rob Sansom was in fine form for Welwyn as they won away at St Albans. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn Garden City are definitely back in the groove as they made it two wins on the bounce with a 3-1 success at St Albans.

They have made the short journey to Oaklands College buoyed by their emphatic victory over Broxbourne last week, a success that had snapped a run of seven without a win.

And they started on the front foot too with Crayton Napoleon showing a lot of individual flair on the ball and Mark Skilbeck spraying the ball from one side of the pitch to the other keeping St Albans on their toes.

The opening goal came after some neat interplay between Dave Allmand-Smith and Rob Sansom who found James Fowler loitering at the back post.

And in typical calm fashion he waited for the keeper to commit himself before coolly lifting it over him into the net.

Saints pushed for an equaliser but found the blue wall of Pete Mullens, Ben O'Boyle, Neil Kirby and James Lutrario on their toes.

And the visitors were also shining at the other end of the field. The longer the game went on, the more Allmand-Smith came to life when the ball found its way through.

He was aided by some lung busting runs of Jens Van Helden and Max Davies and after four last week it was probably no surprise he found the net here, scoring from a penalty corner.

Undeterred St Albans were able to pull one back by half-time and the goal was enough for captain and goalkeeper Dan Klinger to offer some constructive words during the interval.

The second half began with St Albans having a lot of possession but without actually finding a way through Welwyn's solid defence.

And for all their efforts Klinger was largely untroubled for the vast majority of the game.

Even when O'Boyle was sent to the sin bin for a mistimed tackle, the 10 men of Welwyn still looked impenetrable and they were able to double their advantage following a piece of audacious skill from Sansom that sent three St Albans players in the wrong direction.

That allowed Fowler to find Allmand-Smith who in turn unselfishly laid the ball back to Davies for the finish.

WGC were unlucky not to add to the total in the final 10 minutes but their confidence is returning at a gallop, ready for Saturday's home game against West Herts.