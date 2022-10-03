Welwyn Garden City beaten away to Shefford Town & Campton

Welwyn Garden City's first away trip of the season to Shefford & Sandy ended with their first loss.

The hosts had been relegated last season but possess a youthful squad and pushed WGC back in the early going.

The Hertfordshire Sport Village hockey club through stayed patient and after Bryn Evans made his way into the circle, he was barged off the ball and the forward stepped up to put them in front.

Shefford levelled before the break with Welwyn unhappy with a couple of decisions but Evans was still a threat and after seeing one cleared off the line, he rattled another penalty stroke in off the underside of the bar.

The second half saw Shefford push Welwyn back again and win more penalty corners.

Most were wasted but it did provide the route for the equaliser, tapped in a the left post.

It was still level in the closing minutes but with Welwyn pressing, they were caught on the break, Reilly and Rob Sansom unable to stop it with the same true for debutant goalkeeper Connor Hagger who was taken out by a cross to the back post.

Welwyn are back at home on Saturday against Blueharts.