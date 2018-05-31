Welwyn Garden City pegged back in second-half of delayed Royston visit

David Allmand-Smith got Welwyn Garden City's first goal in the draw with Royston. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Welwyn Garden City's 2-2 draw at Royston may have entertained the crowd but it will have left them feeling disappointed.

Postponed by storm Dennis one week earlier, WGC had raced into a 2-0 first-half lead on another blustery day.

They had started by attacking at pace and moving the ball well through the team and it wasn't long before Mark Skilbeck's interception was played into Dave Allmand-Smith for a 1-0 lead.

Royston upped their game and pressed hard for an equaliser but a quick break ended with confusion in the home defence and Crayton Napoleon credited with the scoring touch in a scramble.

But the second-half saw Royston on top and despite the best efforts of skipper Dan Klinger in the visitors' goal, and plenty of pressure at either end, Royston were able to score twice and take a share of the spoils.

Welwyn are back at the Hertfordshire Sports Village on Saturday when they play Luton.