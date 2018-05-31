Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City pegged back in second-half of delayed Royston visit

PUBLISHED: 08:37 28 February 2020

David Allmand-Smith got Welwyn Garden City's first goal in the draw with Royston. Picture: DANNY LOO

David Allmand-Smith got Welwyn Garden City's first goal in the draw with Royston. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Archant

Welwyn Garden City's 2-2 draw at Royston may have entertained the crowd but it will have left them feeling disappointed.

Postponed by storm Dennis one week earlier, WGC had raced into a 2-0 first-half lead on another blustery day.

They had started by attacking at pace and moving the ball well through the team and it wasn't long before Mark Skilbeck's interception was played into Dave Allmand-Smith for a 1-0 lead.

Royston upped their game and pressed hard for an equaliser but a quick break ended with confusion in the home defence and Crayton Napoleon credited with the scoring touch in a scramble.

But the second-half saw Royston on top and despite the best efforts of skipper Dan Klinger in the visitors' goal, and plenty of pressure at either end, Royston were able to score twice and take a share of the spoils.

Welwyn are back at the Hertfordshire Sports Village on Saturday when they play Luton.

Most Read

Passenger taken ill on train causing delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City

Great Northern train services between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City have been affected. Picture: Archant/FILE

Herts couple and baby stuck in Tenerife hotel due to coronavirus

Court Amys, 31, and Hannah Green, 27, on holiday in 2017. Picture: Court Amys

Welwyn Garden City salon bans gossip mags in response to death of Caroline Flack

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon.

Welwyn Garden City man pleads guilty to cash and cigarettes theft at McColl’s

The theft and trespass took place on Janurary 3 and 4 at McColls newsagents in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

CCTV images released following theft from dental surgery in Hatfield

This man may be able to help police with enquiries following a theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Passenger taken ill on train causing delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City

Great Northern train services between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City have been affected. Picture: Archant/FILE

Herts couple and baby stuck in Tenerife hotel due to coronavirus

Court Amys, 31, and Hannah Green, 27, on holiday in 2017. Picture: Court Amys

Welwyn Garden City salon bans gossip mags in response to death of Caroline Flack

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon.

Welwyn Garden City man pleads guilty to cash and cigarettes theft at McColl’s

The theft and trespass took place on Janurary 3 and 4 at McColls newsagents in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

CCTV images released following theft from dental surgery in Hatfield

This man may be able to help police with enquiries following a theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City pegged back in second-half of delayed Royston visit

David Allmand-Smith got Welwyn Garden City's first goal in the draw with Royston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Map reveals motorway crash locations in Herts from 2017 to 2019

The A1(M), M25 and M1 go through Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant.

The Masked Singer finalist Jason Manford comes to St Albans

Jason Manford will bring his Like Me tour to The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by The Alban Arena

Herts couple and baby stuck in Tenerife hotel due to coronavirus

Court Amys, 31, and Hannah Green, 27, on holiday in 2017. Picture: Court Amys

Talented Herts Phoenix youngsters put best foot forward at national championships

Ena Olivier and Jacob Vickers of Herts Phoenix at the National Championships in Sheffield. Picture: PHILIP OLIVIER
Drive 24