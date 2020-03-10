Missed chances haunt Welwyn Garden City in loss to Cheshunt

Mark Skilbeck was in good form for WGC. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

It was a case of what might have been for Welwyn Garden City as missed opportunities contributed to a 3-0 loss at Cheshunt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welwyn had travelled with confidence after a solid win over Luton seven days earlier and the match that followed was an end-to-end affair.

The early chances fell to WGC with some positive play and high pressing helping midfield duo Mark Skilbeck and Crayton Napoleon control proceedings.

But after they had gone begging, the home side opened the scoring against the run of play with a well-executed penalty corner.

Lee Tickner set Dave Allmand-Smith away in search of an equaliser but a great save stopped him and it was a goal-line clearance that prevented Jens Van Helden from scoring.

A quick counter attack brought Cheshunt's second before half-time and despite WGC coming out all guns blazing, with wing backs Max Davies and Pete Mullens driving forward, it was the hosts who got the final goal of the day.