Welwyn Garden City pegged back but still pick up a good draw with Berkhamsted

PUBLISHED: 06:04 20 October 2020

Crayton Napoleon got Welwyn Garden City's first in the draw with Berkhamsted. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Crayton Napoleon got Welwyn Garden City's first in the draw with Berkhamsted. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City kept their positive start to the season going with a more than creditable 2-2 draw at home to Berkhamsted.

The visitors had been relegated to Division Three South West at the end of last season but had begun this year with two wins and a draw.

Welwyn meanwhile had two wins and a defeat to their name but raced into a 2-0 lead by half-time.

A penalty corner brought the first, Bryn Evans playing it wide of the left post for Crayton Napoleon to deflect home on his reverse stick, and an excellent break from Dave Allmand-Smith, plus an expert deflection from Rob Sansom, made it two.

As expected though the second half saw Berko put the hosts under more pressure although the ever-assured James Fowler and industrious Mark Skilbeck made life hard for them.

However, a series of penalty corners was enough to finally pierce the defence and bring parity again.

