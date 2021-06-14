Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club pushing for more girls to play in centenary season

Published: 11:45 AM June 14, 2021

Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club are hoping to grow their ladies' section even more with a This Girl Can session. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club are looking to take advantage of the joy of returning to sport with a push to recruit more female players.

As part of the national This Girl Can campaign, the Hertfordshire Sports Village-based club are holding two sessions on Saturday designed at getting youngsters playing the sport.

The flyer advertising the This Girl Can play hockey sessions being run by Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: WGC HC

The first runs for an hour from 10am and is aimed at girls aged between 11 and 18 and in Years 7 to 13 at school.

It will involve coaching and fun mini games.

The second session is a seven-a-side friendly tournament and comes straight after, running from 11am to 1pm. This will cost £5 and is open to players aged 13 and over and of all ability.

Welwyn Garden City's ladies in action against St Albans. - Credit: DANNY LOO

The club will be celebrating their 100th year as a club through the upcoming season and hope to make it one to remember with more and new players.

For more information on session one email youth.development@wgchockeyclub.co.uk and for session two email ladies.captain@wgchockeyclub.co.uk

Alternatively go to www.wgchockeyclub.co.uk