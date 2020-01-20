Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar cancel each other out in stalemate

PUBLISHED: 17:13 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 20 January 2020

Dan Klinger made some important saves for WGC away to Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO

A short away trip to Potters Bar may have brought an 0-0 draw but there was more than enough in the performance to please the Welwyn Garden City management.

Dave Allmand-Smith went close for WGC. Picture: DANNY LOODave Allmand-Smith went close for WGC. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Hertfordshire Sports Village-based hockey club have not tasted victory now since November 2, a run which now stretches to seven games.

But the last four prior to the visit to Dame Alice Owen's had all ended in a solitary goal defeat with some decent hockey played and they travelled with plenty of positivity.

Welwyn had some good possession in the early part of the game and looked dangerous in attack with Mark Skilbeck, Crayton Napoleon, Lee Tickner and Charlie Southey inter-changing positions and demonstrating plenty of ability on the ball.

But it was Potters Bar's second string who got a good early effort away from a well struck reverse effort that was heading towards the bottom corner before goalkeeper and captain Dan Klinger produced a full-length diving stick save.

The game continued with both sides having opportunities from both open play and penalty corners but neither able to break the deadlock before half-time.

The second period was much of the same. The Welwyn defence of Neil Kirby, Ben O'Boyle, Pete Mullens and James Lutrario held firm with some decisive tackles to disrupt the home attacks while Dave Allmand-Smith looked dangerous in attack and had a couple of efforts of his own well saved.

Klinger made another outstanding save for WGC from a deflected shot at a penalty corner while at the other end Max Davies created a two-on-one break down the right only to be frustrated when the ball never found its way back to him.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the final 10 minutes with the vast majority of pressure but again they struggled to find a way through and the game ended in a draw.

They will look to carry this into Saturday's home game with Broxbourne.

The second team took another step towards the Division Six South West title with a 3-0 win over Southgate Tankard, who started the day in second place.

Welwyn now have a seven-point gap to Bedford, with a further one point back to Southgate now in third, with just eight games to go.

