Third successive defeat by a single goal leaves Welwyn frustrated going into break

Stevenage V WGC - Dave Allmand-Smith in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Despite taking the lead on three different occasions Welwyn Garden City ended the first block of fixtures with a frustrating 4-3 loss away to Stevenage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevenage V WGC - Crayton Napoleon in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage V WGC - Crayton Napoleon in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Hertfordshire Sports Village-based hockey club had travelled north with a depleted side looking to overturn a run of two successive defeats, each by a single goal.

Stevenage V WGC - Crayton Napoleon in action for WGC.Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage V WGC - Crayton Napoleon in action for WGC.Picture: Karyn Haddon

And for long periods it looked as if they would do just that, with a determined defensive effort that gave goalkeeper Dan Klinger the man of the match award, although that was one of many fine individual performances.

Stevenage V WGC - Dave Allmand-Smith in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage V WGC - Dave Allmand-Smith in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The home side attacked from the off on a sandy surface at the Nobel School but it was Welwyn who engineered the opening goal on a counter-attack.

Stevenage V WGC - Dave Allmand-Smith in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage V WGC - Dave Allmand-Smith in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Crayton Napoleon was in control of the midfield and it was a lovely team move that got the deserved finish from Rob Sansom.

Stevenage V WGC - Dave Allmand-Smith in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage V WGC - Dave Allmand-Smith in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

But Stevenage proved resilient and with quick attacks down both flanks, their pressure finally earned a penalty corner and the first of their equaliser.

Stevenage V WGC - Crayton Napoleon in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage V WGC - Crayton Napoleon in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

There would be two more goals by half-time. Welwyn retook the lead with Will Reilly, who had an excellent game on the right, linking up with James Lutrario before Alan Clarke showed the form which has taken the second team top of their league.

Stevenage V WGC - WGC celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage V WGC - WGC celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage again levelled though and with Napoleon leaving the game at the interval, Welwyn's remaining players faced a barrage of red attacks from the free-scoring hosts.

Stevenage V WGC - WGC celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage V WGC - WGC celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn though still carried a threat going forward with probing aerials put up by Jens Van Helden and Neil Kirby for the Welwyn forwards to run onto.

Stevenage V WGC . Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage V WGC . Picture: Karyn Haddon

And it was they who grabbed the fifth goal of the afternoon. Dave Almand-Smith set off on another marauding run before being fouled in the circle. No matter though as he converted the penalty stroke for a 3-2 lead.

Stevenage V WGC - WGC celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage V WGC - WGC celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The striker though went from hero to villain as first a green card and then a yellow meant he spent seven-minutes on the side line.

Stevenage V WGC . Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage V WGC . Picture: Karyn Haddon

And it was while they were down to 10 men that the tiring Welwyn defence, ably marshalled as usual by Ben O'Boyle, were breached for a third time before Stevenage added a fourth.

Stevenage V WGC - Dave Allmand-Smith in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage V WGC - Dave Allmand-Smith in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

WGC finished on the front foot but to no avail meaning they go into the Christmas break in the middles of East League Division Three South West.

But with youngsters Will and George Reilly showing great potential and several experienced players to return, Welwyn are well set for a strong second half of the season, starting on January 11 at home to Harpenden.