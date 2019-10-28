Welwyn left very frustrated as they snatch draw from the jaws of victory at West Herts

Published: 3:36 PM October 28, 2019 Updated: 9:08 PM November 3, 2020

James Fowler scored twice for WGC as they drew 3-3 with West Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City were left with plenty of frustrations from their trip to West Herts as they returned with a 3-3 draw.

The Hertfordshire Sports Village-based hockey club had twice worked themselves into a two-goal lead but the hosts battled back with two late goals of their own to claim a first point of the East League Division Three South West season.

The game started in torrential rain but with Welwyn on top. However, the frustrations were already evident as the home side managed to be enough of a nuisance in defence to make it difficult to get a shot away.

The visitors were also employing a high press and although that although them to sustain their pressure, it also gave West Herts chances to break.

Fortunately Ben O'Boyle and Neil Kirby kept the defence intact with anything that did slip through cleared by goalkeeper Dan Klinger.

Something had to give go though and it was WGC who struck first. Matt O'Connell fired the ball towards goal and a deflection by Dave Allmand-Smith fell nicely for James Fowler who sent the ball high past the helpless keeper.

That was the score at half-time but almost immediately after the restart WGC doubled their lead. Dan Hatt was involved in the build-up, receiving a pass from Rob Sansom, and he appeared again at the back post to deflect a Jens Van Helden shot into the net.

They could have killed the game off shortly after but Crayton Napoleon was hounded out as he broke into the D and a number of short corners also went begging.

As if to punish them West Herts pulled it back to 2-1 following some a break down the middle but still Welwyn threatened to add to their total, Allmand-Smith, Napoleon and Pete Mullens all going close.

They did make it 3-1 though, Van Helden cleverly drawing four defenders before setting up Fowler for another well-taken finish, but any hopes that that would finish the game off were short-lived.

And to the delight of the home fans who had braved the rain, West Herts were able to convert one corner with a strike into the bottom corner while another was tapped in after a number of passes.

There was better news for another WGC team though in Watford as the seconds kept their Division Six South West title challenge alive with a 5-2 win over West Herts 5ths.