Advanced search

Unbeaten season and champions tag enough to delight Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club

PUBLISHED: 11:49 27 March 2020

Stuart Stephen and Matt O'Connell in action for Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stuart Stephen and Matt O'Connell in action for Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club had one thing to celebrate prior to the shutdown of sport - the East Hockey League Division Six South West title for their men’s second team.

Dan Hatt in action for Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club. Picture: DANNY LOODan Hatt in action for Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

It came with an unbeaten campaign, 19 wins and two draws from their 21 games, but they were denied the invincibles tag as their final league game at fifth-placed Rickmansworth was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But it will still be remembered with great fondness by players and supporters of the De Havilland-based side.

WGC captain Nick Reilly said: “It was an outstanding season. What pleased us most was the fluid passing and positive style of play which was great to play in.

“The results speak for themselves. We were lucky to have a good balance of youth and experience this year and high availability enabled a consistent game plan.

Simon Walker in action for Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club. Picture: DANNY LOOSimon Walker in action for Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

“It’s very rare for any side to go unbeaten in a season so we’re all delighted.”

In total they racked up 83 goals while conceding just 18.

The miserly defence based around the solid central defensive pair of Stuart Stephen and Simon Walker who limited the shots faced by keeper Jack Blackbourn. When called upon however he produced some outstanding saves, especially in the tighter games of the season.

Up front veteran strikers Paul Kimber and Arif Hassan were the league’s most potent strike force, with Kimber accumulating 28 league goals.

Father and son trio, George, Nick and Will Reilly, part of Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club's second team.Father and son trio, George, Nick and Will Reilly, part of Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club's second team.

These were supplemented by timely goals from the mercurial Alan Clarke and some stand out finishes from George Reilly and Dan Hatt.

Long-serving full-back David Searle was the side’s penalty corner supremo, converting 12 times and throughout the season he linked well with Hatt and the outstanding youngster Will Reilly whose all-round game enabled him to play across the defence and midfield as required.

Younger brother George Reilly also graced both midfield and defence, cameoing up front as well.

Anchoring the midfield were the combative Matt O’Connell and versatile Jeremy Rosenberg, with skipper Reilly at the top of the midfield diamond.

Squad members Nick Hume, Imran Khan and Toby Owen ably stepped in throughout the season as and when they were needed.

Most Read

Hatfield carer says healthy people are ‘disgusting’ using Tesco during vulnerable hours

Hatfield Tesco Extra. Picture: Alan Davies.

Coronavirus: Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre and Hatfield’s Galleria close

The Galleria in Hatfield and the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City have closed. Picture: Google Street View/Danny Loo.

Squirrels and rats from derelict house in Hatfield infest next door

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Hatfield carer says healthy people are ‘disgusting’ using Tesco during vulnerable hours

Hatfield Tesco Extra. Picture: Alan Davies.

Coronavirus: Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre and Hatfield’s Galleria close

The Galleria in Hatfield and the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City have closed. Picture: Google Street View/Danny Loo.

Squirrels and rats from derelict house in Hatfield infest next door

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Unbeaten season and champions tag enough to delight Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club

Stuart Stephen and Matt O'Connell in action for Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Union welcomes Hatfield warehouse company’s u-turn on sacking security staff

The Yodel delivery company is located at Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Archant.

Funding available in Hertfordshire to local projects during coronavirus outbreak

Hertfordshire County Council offices, Hertford. Picture: DANNY LOO

Herts charities hit hard by coronavirus plea for your support

Keech Hospice Care CEO Liz Searle said coronavirus could cost the charity hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Drive 24