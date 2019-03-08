Advanced search

Hotshots Welwyn stay top of the table and unbeaten after four-star show against Bar

PUBLISHED: 12:03 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 08 October 2019

James Fowler bagged Welwyns first goal against Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO

James Fowler bagged Welwyns first goal against Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City sit proudly at the top of East League Division Three South West table after maintaining their unbeaten start with a superb 4-0 win at home to Potters Bar seconds.

The Hertfordshire Sports Village-based hockey club are one of just two sides to still boast a 100 per cent record from the opening three games, Royston being the other, and this one was never in doubt from the moment they took the lead.

The complete reverse is true for Bar's second string who are without a point from their opening fixtures but they did start with confidence and at times looked dangerous.

However, Welwyn organised themselves well, defending from the midfield backwards and kept them at bay long enough to force some attacking pressure of their own.

And from one foray forward they took the lead, Jens Van Helden finding James Fowler in the circle and kept his nerve in the face of a defender charging towards him and calmly found the back of the net.

Welwyn's passing allowed them to put the Potters Bar players on the back foot and it wasn't long before Dan Hatt took a beautiful touch from a tricky pass to beat two players and put Crayton Napoleon through on goal.

He continued his own excellent start to the season with a perfectly weighted lob over the keeper for number two.

The third also arrived before the break with Dave Allmand-Smith, a former player at he Dame Alice Owens club, finally getting on the score-sheet from a seemingly impossible angle.

Any hopes the visitors had of getting back into the game weren't helped by an injury leaving them with only 10 men.

But Welwyn took their foot off the gas in the second half and a combination of greedy attacking play and some good defending from Potters Bar saw a number of scoring opportunities spurned.

And the visitors may have gained an unlikely foothold in the game had it not been for two excellent saves from Dan Klinger.

Finally Welwyn did get a fourth though to kill the game off once and for all, silky skills from Napoleon creating space in the D for him to smash home his second.

His was a good performance but one of the stars was youngster Will Reilly who will have some senior players worried for their place after showing moments of brilliance and maturity beyond his years.

