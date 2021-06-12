Welwyn ladies make their mark in county golf championship

Published: 9:43 AM June 12, 2021

Kelly Cooke of Welwyn Garden City Golf Club was the best qualifier at the county championship. - Credit: HERTS GOLF

There was a strong showing from the ladies of Welwyn Garden City Golf Club at the county championships.

Held at Knebworth, four from the Mannicotts-based club made it to the knockout stages after 36 holes of strokeplay in qualifying, held over two days.

Kelly Cooke qualified as the top seed thanks to rounds of 77 and 73, leaving her four-over-par, while behind her Esther and Alison Strous, plus Aly Nedza also qualified.

Esther was unable to take her place in the matchplay knockout matches due to work commitments and of the others Cooke met Nedza in the round of 16, winning 6&5.

Alison Strous also reached the quarter-final, beating Millie Pratten of Essenden 2&1, but both were to come unstuck in the last eight, Cooke beaten on a second extra hole by Zainab Jeppe of Mill Green, while Strous went down 3&1 to Mawgan Vater.

Jeppe's run finished in the semi-final with a 2&1 defeat to eventual winner Emmanuelle Hewson of Mid Herts.

In the team competition home side Knebworth beat WGC to the win by four shots.