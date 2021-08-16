Keenleyside bags another beauty as Welwyn Garden City open with draw against Thame United

Published: 11:54 AM August 16, 2021

Dave Keenleyside scored a delightful equaliser to earn Welwyn Garden City a point in their opening game of the Southern League Division One Central season. - Credit: DANNY LOO

He doesn't really score tap-ins and so it proved again as another Dave Keenleyside special earned Welwyn Garden City a point on day one of the new Southern League season.

The goal came after 81 minutes, Lee Close providing the clever set-up for the midfield maestro to curl his effort around the Thame United defence and beyond keeper Craig Hill for a 1-1 draw.

They had trailed to a Harry Tucker goal for their much-fancied visitors, the central defender scoring just after the hour with a header but a point each was a fair reflection on a good game at Herns Lane.

City boss Nick Ironton though felt his side could have played better.

He said: "It’s important that if you can’t win, then you don’t lose, particularly your opening game.

"But we can be a lot better than this. I’m hoping for improvement at Kempston on Tuesday."

Welwyn could have enjoyed a perfect start with two chances for Elliot Bailey in the opening five minutes.

Joe Bennett provided a peach of a cross for the first one, the striker just unable to turn it home at full stretch, while George Ironton's near-post delivery was headed over the top in a much more difficult opportunity.

Thame took time to settle but after around 20 minutes began to really threaten.

Keeper Charlie Crowley improvised to stop a close-range Dan West effort before Bennett cleared another shot from the same player off the line.

Thame too cleared one off the line, Tucker denying Keenleyside before the break.

WGC brought on Jordan Kinoshi and Jack Vasey after half-time and the former was inches away from converting an Ironton cross on the hour.

Four minutes later though the visitors were ahead, a corner supplying Tucker the chance, and they could have made it two soon afterwards but West, a danger throughout the afternoon, let them off the hook with a powerful header off target.

The Citizens made a third change, Jordon Watson replacing their most liveliest of attackers, Cyrus Babaie, before Keenleyside grabbed their deserved point.

Saturday sees their introduction in this year's FA Cup with a trip to Cheshunt to play FC Romania, complete with former WGC favourite Eusebio Da Silva.