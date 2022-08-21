Better but Welwyn Garden City's FA Cup hopes end in derby defeat

Josh Hutchinson scored Welwyn Garden City's first goal of the new season. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

A much-improved performance was what was needed for Welwyn Garden City after their dismal start and a much-improved performance is what they delivered - although it wasn't enough to secure passage to the next round of the FA Cup.

The Citizen were beaten 2-1 by near neighbours Hertford Town in the preliminary round match despite taking a first-half lead courtesy of a Josh Hutchinson penalty.

They were good in the opening 45 minutes but as a good Hertford side pressed late on, they wilted a little, enough to give the visitors the win.

WGC boss Max Mitchell rang the changes for this one. Gavin Hinds-Cadette was brought into central defence to partner new signing Alieu Njie, while another new signing Finlay Macnab was introduced in midfield and impressed greatly.

Archie Sayer was given his chance up front.

A cautious opening saw WGC soon take control, with ex-Wimbledon midfielder Macnab linking play well and Hutchinson, playing in a deeper role, also impressive.

It wasn’t until the 15th minute mark that either side had an opening, but two strong headers from Hinds-Cadette provided the Citizens’ first chances.

Firstly he met a Lewis Franklin corner to power his header just wide with a second header going over the top.

Welwyn's strong start brought the first goal on 28 minutes. Cheyce Grant got into the area, only for the winger to have his legs whipped away by a Melvin Adesida tackle.

Hutchinson duly obliged for his first goal in his new colours.

It lifted the hosts and more good work by Macnab and Grant saw Hutchinson turn and fire his chance of a quick second just over the bar.

Hertford began to improve as the interval approached, Hinds-Cadette making a great last gasp challenge to block Dontai Stewart’s effort, but the first opportunity of the second period went to the hosts, Hutchinson bringing a full length save from keeper Ronnie Sandford.

WGC's keeper Charlie Crowley also made a good save, stopping David Ogbonna from scoring with his legs, but he had no chance with the equaliser, Tami Ogunnowo cutting in from the left and firing a shot towards the bottom corner.

And with the momentum all with the visitors, they snatched the winner 16 minutes from time, Adesida reacting quickest to a chance that came back off the post.





WGC: Crowley, Franklin, Njie, Hinds-Cadette, O’Connor, Kayembe, Macnab (Grantham 74), Grant, Hutchinson (Barunda Fal 70), Sayer, Murphy (Lowen 84).

Subs (not used): Phillips, Gubb, Corbit, Murray.



