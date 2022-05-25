Crowley and Doherty sign on as Max Mitchell era starts at Welwyn Garden City

The plans of new Welwyn Garden City manager Max Mitchell are already in full swing after confirming two of last year's squad for another season.

Goalkeeper Charlie Crowley and defender Ryan Doherty have both agreed to extend their stay at the Southern League Division One Central club.

Ryan Doherty was among the first two players to commit to another season with Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Doherty was a double winner at the club's end of season awards ceremony, claiming both the management's and supporters' player of the year crowns.

Crowley meanwhile took the players' player and feels there is still something to prove to the Welwyn faithful.

Speaking on the club website, he said: "I've known Max for a long time now and can't speak enough for his knowledge, style of play and enthusiasm with both the senior and junior players in the changing room.

"He'll be a huge asset to the club moving forward along with Tommy [Wade] and the rest of his coaching staff.

"I felt disappointed with how last season ended so was keen to sit down with the club and Max to understand what the vision for the new season looked like and what was being put in place to deliver on those aspirations.

"We spoke on a few occasions, naturally I had considered opportunities to play higher but to be honest I couldn't help but feel that I had unfinished business here at Welwyn with the season before last being struck off with COVID and us making the play-offs this year.

"I feel like the job's only half-done and after speaking to Max it was clear to me that we're moving in the right direction."

The Citizens have also announced their pre-season programme.

It begins on July 9 with a club day and mini tournament against Harpenden Town and Sawbridgeworth Town and will be followed on July 12 with the visit of Royston Town.

The first away fixture takes them to Colney Heath on July 16 with Hoddesdon Town coming to Herns Lane the following Tuesday.

A week later, on July 26, it is the turn of Marlow and then on July 30, Woodford Town are the opposition.

The final fixtures are against Isthmian League sides, with Grays Athletic in town on August 2 and then Wingate & Finchley on August 6.

The Southern League season starts on August 13.

Welwyn have also confirmed they will be returning to an all-claret kit after using a special red and white quartered-shirt last season, in honour of their centenary