Trio brought in to bolster Welwyn Garden City squad

Welwyn Garden City manager Max Mitchell has bolstered his Southern League side with three new signings.

The Citizens have suffered a disappointing start to the new season, crashing out of the FA Cup at the first attempt and picking up just three points from their opening four league games.

To counter that Mitchell has brought in a midfielder, a left-back and a utility player.

Two of them have played together for three teams, the 20-year-old pair of Joe Dearman and Harvey Steel turning out in the same squad for Cambridge United, St Neots Town and Wingate & Finchley, the latter their last stop.

Dearman is dual-registered with the Isthmian League Premier Division side while Steel, who also counts Yaxley as a former club, will be looking for a fresh start with City despite starting four of Wingate's six games this term.

The third of the trio of new faces is 31-year-old Jamie Smith who played for FC Romania last season.

Another ex-Wingate man, he can either play in central defence or as a striker.

WGC host New Salamis in a rearranged FA Trophy tie at Herns Lane tonight (Tuesday). Kick-off is at 7.45pm.